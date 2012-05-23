* Deal for 22 Hawk trainer jets, 55 Pilatus planes
* Contract includes training equipment, support
* Deal saves 218 jobs at Brough plant
* Shares flat in weak market
By Rhys Jones and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 BAE Systems has
signed a 1.6 billion pound ($2.5 billion) deal to supply Saudi
Arabia with Hawk jets to train pilots to fly the Eurofighter
Typhoon which it has already ordered from UK company.
The deal provides some welcome relief for the British
defence giant, which is battling against shrinking European and
American defence budgets and fierce competition.
The deal covers the supply of 22 new Hawk advanced jet
trainer aircraft, which will be made in Britain, 55 Swiss made
Pilatus turboprop aircraft as well as training equipment and
other support services, BAE said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's official news agency SPA quoted an unnamed
official at the Saudi defence ministry as saying the Hawks would
help train "the Saudi air force to be able to use the fighter
jets ... efficiently".
The majority of the Hawks will be made at BAE's plants in
Samlesbury and Warton in Lancashire, northwest England, with
some to be built at its site in Brough, Yorkshire, which is due
to close in 2014, according to BAE.
British trade union Unite said 218 jobs at the plant in
Brough, where planes have been made for almost 100 years, would
be saved as a result of the deal. BAE previously said 845 jobs
at Brough would be cut.
Earlier this year, BAE said its chances of delivering profit
growth in 2012 hinged on talks to finalise a range of contracts
with Saudi Arabia in a year marked by tight government defence
budgets.
In 2007 Saudi Arabia - the world's top oil exporter - signed
the contract with BAE to buy 72 Typhoon aircraft, 24 of which
have been delivered to the Royal Saudi Air Force. The Salam
deal, as it is known, is worth around 4.5 billion pounds.
Britain's defence minsitry said the deal would provide the
Royal Saudi Air Force with "cutting edge officer and aircrew
training ... to support the introduction and operation of its
growing fleet of fourth generation Typhoon fighter aircraft."
Shares in BAE, which have fallen 15 percent in the last
year, were flat in a weak broader market at 274.4 pence by 1130
GMT, valuing the company at around 8.9 billion pounds.
"The agreement on the Hawks and nod to the fourth generation
fighters - the Typhoon - are another sign that all is well under
the government-to-government Salam programme, with this contract
potentially incrementally positive," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Robert Stallard.
"Agreement on the Typhoon price escalation remains BAE's key
focus for 2012."
Earlier this year BAE's Eurofighter consortium lost out on
the deal to supply 126 fighter jets to India, which chose
France's Dassault Aviation, which makes Rafale jets,
as preferred bidder. The setback came after Japan chose to buy
42 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets instead of the Eurofighter.
In December the United States signed a $29.4 billion deal to
sell 84 new F-15 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia in a long-expected
move that the Obama administration said would boost Gulf
security amid tension with Iran.