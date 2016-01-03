(Adds companies reporting since end of last week) Jan 3 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget. COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons 22.1 mln riyals in 2016, declining amount to 2020 Advanced Petrochemical 1.5 pct Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals directly, 6 mln riyals indirectly Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals Qassim Agricultural Co No significant impact Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals (PetroRabigh) Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co No significant impact Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) Profit down 120 mln riyals in 2016 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset by higher electricity tariffs Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Torchia)