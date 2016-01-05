(Adds Bawan, SAPTCO)
Jan 5 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing
estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity
and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget.
COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons 22.1 mln riyals in
2016, declining
amount to 2020
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co 16 mln riyals
Advanced Petrochemical 1.5 pct
Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals
directly, 6 mln
riyals indirectly
Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals
Arabian Cement Co 40 mln riyals
Bawan Company 12.5 mln riyals
Dur Hospitality Co 5 mln riyals
Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals
Hail Cement 24 mln riyals
Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals
National Company for Glass Industries 3.5 mln riyals
National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals
Qassim Agricultural Co No significant
impact
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals
(PetroRabigh)
Sahara Petrochemical Co Production costs
up 3 pct; impact
on propane minimum
but dependent on
market prices
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co No significant
impact
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) Profit down 120
mln riyals in 2016
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct
Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals
Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) 4-6 mln riyals
Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset
by higher
electricity
tariffs
Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct
Southern Province Cement Co 50 mln riyals
Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) 5 pct
United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals
Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct
