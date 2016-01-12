(Adds further disclosures)
Jan 12 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing
estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity
and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget.
COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons 22.1 mln riyals in
2016, declining
amount to 2020
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co 16 mln riyals
Advanced Petrochemical 1.5 pct
Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals
directly, 6 mln
riyals indirectly
Al Jouf Cement Co 35 mln riyals
Al Sorayai Group 11-13 mln riyals
Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co 27 mln riyals
Almarai 200 mln riyals
directly, 100 mln
riyals indirectly
Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals
Arabian Cement Co 40 mln riyals
Bawan Company 12.5 mln riyals
City Cement 15-20 mln riyals
Dur Hospitality Co 5 mln riyals
Eastern Province Cement Co 43 mln riyals
Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals
Filing and Packing Materials 2.5-3 mln riyals
Manufacturing Co
Hail Cement 24 mln riyals
Herfy Food Services Co 10 mln riyals
Makkah Construction and Development Co 15 mln riyals
Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals
Middle East Paper Co 14 mln riyals
Najran Cement Co 29 mln riyals
National Agricultural Development Co 70 mln riyals
directly, 30-40
mln riyals
indirectly
National Company for Glass Industries 3.5 mln riyals
National Gas and Industrialization Co 12.5 mln riyals
National Gypsum Co 3.5-4 mln riyals
National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting 4 mln riyals
National Petrochemical Co 50 mln riyals
Northern Region Cement Co 34 mln riyals
Qassim Agricultural Co No significant
impact
Qassim Cement Co 47 mln riyals
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals
(PetroRabigh)
Sahara Petrochemical Co 3 pct
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co No significant
impact
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) Profit down 120
mln riyals in 2016
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct
Saudi Cable Company 3 pct
Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals
Saudi Ceramics 4 pct
Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) 4-6 mln riyals
Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset
by higher
electricity
tariffs
Saudi Industrial Development Co 4.4 mln riyals
Saudi Industrial Industries Group 140-180 mln riyals
Saudi Industrial Services Co 15 mln riyals
Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and 6 mln riyals
Medical Appliances
Saudi Printing and Packaging Co 2.5-3 mln riyals
Southern Province Cement Co 50 mln riyals
Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) 5 pct
Tabuk Cement 21 mln riyals
Takween Advanced Industries 15 mln riyals
United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals
Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals
Yanbu Cement Company 45 mln riyals
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct
