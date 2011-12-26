* Government probably conservative on spending, oil revenue
* Projected 2012 spending well below this year's record high
* But it is above original plan for 2011
* 250 billion riyals set aside to build 500,000 homes
* Analysts still see expansionary fiscal policy
By Angus McDowall and Andrew Torchia
RIYADH/DUBAI, Dec 26 After boosting
expenditure to record levels this year in response to uprisings
across the Arab world, Saudi Arabia set a conservative state
budget for 2012, but analysts said they expected actual spending
next year to be large enough to keep the economy growing
comfortably.
The government plans to spend 690 billion riyals ($184
billion) in 2012, the finance ministry said on Monday. That
would be up from 580 billion riyals originally envisaged for
2011 but well below this year's actual spending of 804 billion.
The ministry projected the budget surplus of the world's
biggest oil exporter, which depends mainly on oil revenues,
would shrink to just 12 billion riyals in 2012 from 306 billion
riyals this year.
However, analysts said the Saudi government traditionally
made conservative projections for both spending and oil
revenues, leaving room for actual expenditure and budget
surpluses to come in much larger than initially forecast.
"We still find this to be an expansionary budget," said
Monica Malik, chief economist at investment bank EFG-Hermes in
Dubai, adding that actual spending might rise about 11 percent
next year after a 23 percent jump this year.
