By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Dec 2 Plunging oil prices could mean the
first budget cuts for major exporter Saudi Arabia since 2002 but
they are not expected to be large enough to stop growth in the
Arab world's biggest economy.
The government gets about 90 percent of its revenue from oil
exports and is believed to need an average oil price above $90
to balance its budget this year.
But Brent crude fell to $67 a barrel this week from
$115 in June and if current prices are sustained, the budget
plan for next year, expected late this month, will produce a
deficit for the first time since 2009.
"There is no way for Saudi authorities to announce a bigger
budget in 2015 than what they announced for 2014," said John
Sfakianakis, a former adviser to the Saudi finance ministry who
is now regional director of asset manager Ashmore in Riyadh.
"Unavoidably they will have to scale down the budget. (But)
I do not expect the budget to be hugely lower."
As recently as last month, the International Monetary Fund
predicted Saudi Arabia would enjoy a fiscal surplus of 1.6
percent of gross domestic product in 2015; now, private
economists are talking of a deficit of over 1 percent.
But businessmen and economists do not expect big cuts in
state spending because the government has built huge fiscal
reserves to cover any deficit and its ultra-low debt levels
would allow it to borrow easily if needed.
This means the economy, which grew an annual 3.8 percent in
the second quarter, should continue to expand and major
infrastructure projects, such as the $22.5 billion plan to build
a metro rail system in Riyadh by 2019, should not be at risk.
Some analysts believe Saudi Arabia is content to see oil
prices fall as a way to squeeze out competing shale oil
producers in the United States, confident it has enough reserves
to ride out a period of cheap oil.
BUDGET PLAN
Even before oil started falling in June, Saudi Arabia was
curbing spending growth after several years of spectacular
increases following the global financial crisis and the 2011
Arab Spring uprisings.
The current year's budget plan envisages expenditure of 855
billion riyals ($227.8 billion), a mere 4.3 percent rise from
the 2013 plan and the slowest increase in a decade.
Top Saudi officials have been coy about their 2015 plans.
"The global oil situation usually in one way or another
affects countries' revenues and debts, but the kingdom has
always been keen on building its budgets on estimates that take
all possibilities into consideration," Finance Minister Ibrahim
Alassaf told a local newspaper last month.
The government usually ends up spending substantially more
than its budget plan, overspending by an annual average of 25
percent in 2004-2013. So the 2015 plan could quickly change if
oil prices rebound.
It seems clear, however, that the government will not be
under pressure to reduce spending sharply.
Government reserves at the central bank totalled 905 billion
riyals at the end of October, enough to cover an annual budget
deficit of 3 percent of GDP for about 10 years. That excludes
the government's other assets and its ability to borrow.
Also, Saudi Arabia funds some of its large infrastructure
projects, such as housing and transportation, off-budget from a
separate central bank account established to insulate them from
budget fluctuations, economists said. That account contained 514
billion riyals in October.
Any drop in budget spending of, for example, 1 or 2 percent
would slow economic growth but probably not dramatically,
because the non-oil private sector has been booming. The
sector's annual growth edged up to 4.7 percent in April-June.
FOREIGN AID
Economists believe Saudi Arabia will be reluctant to cut
spending on areas such as social welfare and housing because it
views them as key to political stability. Similarly, its
infrastructure projects aim to ensure long-term economic
stability by diversifying the economy.
But the foreign aid budget could see cuts. Riyadh pledged
$22.7 billion to its geopolitical allies between January 2011
and April 2014, disbursing $10.9 billion, mostly to Egypt, the
IMF has said.
"We think that the financial aid will be the first to be cut
if we see a further decline in oil prices," said Fahad Alturki,
head of research at Jadwa Investment in Riyadh.
Reducing domestic energy price subsidies, which cost the
government tens of billions of dollars every year, could also
bring savings. As oil has dropped, Kuwait, Oman and Abu Dhabi
have taken steps towards cutting subsidies.
However, economists say the Saudi government may still shy
away from this reform.
"I do not think the current oil prices being low for only a
few months will create credible pressure that will trigger any
change in the subsidy policy. There needs to be a longer horizon
for that to happen," Alturki said.
