RIYADH Dec 22 Saudi Arabia's 2015 state budget
will not be announced on Monday but instead will be revealed
after a special cabinet meeting later this week, local media
reported.
Previously, media had said the ministry was expected to make
its 2015 budget statement on Monday afternoon.
But private Saudi-owned television broadcaster Al Arabiya,
as well as Saudi news website Sabq, quoted unnamed sources as
saying the announcement was now expected to come later in the
week after a special cabinet meeting.
Sources at other Saudi media organisations also said they
now believed the budget would not come out on Monday. Officials
at the Ministry of Finance could not be contacted for comment.
The budget is anxiously awaited by financial markets because
it will be the first detailed look at how Saudi Arabia intends
to handle the economic impact of this year's oil price plunge.
Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and around the Gulf plunged
earlier this month because of fears that Riyadh would react to
cheaper oil by sharply cutting back its spending on
infrastructure and other projects, hurting corporate profits.
But Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf reassured the
markets last Wednesday when he said his government would
continue spending strongly on development projects and social
benefits in the budget. Huge fiscal reserves will allow the
government to cover budget deficits for years to come.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing
by Sami Aboudi)