* Figures suggest Saudis could cope with years of cheap oil
* State spending to edge up 0.6 pct from 2014 plan
* Big economic development projects to continue
* Budget slashes revenue projection by 16 pct
* $39 bln deficit to be covered by fiscal reserves
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Dec 25 Saudi Arabia will lift state
spending to a record in its 2015 budget while covering a deficit
with its huge fiscal reserves, the government said, providing
the first detailed look at how the world's top oil exporter aims
to handle an era of cheap oil.
Financial markets had feared the kingdom might slash
spending. But the budget, released by the Finance Ministry on
Thursday, suggests authorities are confident of their ability to
ride out low oil prices and see no need for major austerity.
Some analysts believe Riyadh is content to see oil prices
fall as a way to squeeze out competing producers in non-OPEC
nations. The budget figures imply it could pursue this strategy
for years if it felt that was necessary.
"We have the ability to endure low oil prices over the
medium term," Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told Saudi
television after the announcement. He defined the medium term as
three to five years but also said oil was expected to rebound
late next year or in 2016.
John Sfakianakis, regional director of asset manager Ashmore
in Riyadh, said: "The message of the budget is, 'it's business
as usual'. They have the will and fiscal capacity to power the
economy."
Spending in the 2015 budget is projected at a record 860
billion riyals ($230 billion), up 0.6 percent from 855 billion
in the 2014 budget plan - the smallest rise in over a decade.
Revenues are projected to drop to 715 billion riyals in 2015
from 855 billion seen in 2014, leaving a deficit of 145 billion
riyals. That would be about 5.1 percent of the ministry's
estimate of 2014 gross domestic product.
In six months, Brent crude has tumbled from around
$115 a barrel - a level at which the kingdom was raking in giant
budget surpluses - to $60.
But government reserves at the central bank, built up over
four years of ultra-high oil prices, totalled 905 billion riyals
in October, enough to cover deficits of the size projected in
2015 for about six years. That excludes the government's other
assets and its ability to borrow.
Saudi Arabia will continue spending on development projects,
social welfare and security despite the oil price slide and
challenging global conditions, the ministry said.
That would be positive not only for Saudi Arabia but also
for the rest of the Gulf, as Saudi money helps drive the entire
region, from the Dubai property market to Bahrain's tourism
industry and Kuwaiti construction firms.
Stocks rose after the announcement, with the Riyadh index
closing 0.6 percent higher and Dubai rising 1.4
percent.
PROJECTS
As usual, Saudi Arabia did not reveal the oil price assumed
in its budget. Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank, said it seemed to be assuming oil at $55 and
Saudi output broadly unchanged at 9.5 million barrels per day.
"Saudi Arabia is in a strong position to fund its
deficits...It could afford the new oil price for a year or even
two," she said.
The budget plan showed heavy spending on education, health
and social welfare and state loans supporting job creation.
Riyadh increased its focus on these areas after the 2011 Arab
Spring uprisings.
The statement did not detail defence spending or aid to
allies such as Egypt, but these are geopolitical priorities so
expenditure is expected to stay strong.
Many large infrastructure projects, such as a $22.5 billion
plan to build a Riyadh metro rail system, are funded off-budget
from a separate account.
Saudi Arabia's inflation-adjusted GDP grew an estimated 3.6
percent this year, up from 2.7 percent in 2013, the Finance
Ministry said.
Growth may slow next year but Saudi Arabia will not come
close to recession regardless of oil prices, Sfakianakis said,
adding that private sector activity would help offset any oil
sector slowdown.
Actual state revenues and spending often differ greatly from
Saudi budget plans because of oil price fluctuations and policy
adjustments.
The ministry said actual revenues this year were now
estimated at 1.046 trillion riyals and actual expenditure at
1.100 trillion, leaving a 54 billion riyal deficit, the first
since 2009.
