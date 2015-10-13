RIYADH Oct 13 Saudi Arabia's finance ministry
is closing the national accounts one month earlier than usual
this year, suggesting it is tightening its control over spending
as low oil prices create a record state budget deficit.
The world's top oil exporter is grappling with a budget
deficit which economists estimate could total $120 billion or
more this year, and the finance ministry has taken other unusual
steps recently to clamp down on excess spending.
In its latest step, a document sent by the ministry to
government bodies this week and seen by Reuters instructs them
to "bring forward the final date to make payments from budget
allocations and other accounts for the current fiscal year".
The new deadline to make payments is Nov. 15, the document
says. In past years the deadline fell in mid-December; last year
it was Dec. 18.
The document does not elaborate on the reasons for the
change, or say how government bodies are expected to cope with
the earlier deadline. Calls to the finance ministry seeking
comment were not returned.
Earlier this month, the ministry told government bodies that
if budget allocations were not fully spent on the projects for
which they were originally earmarked, the remaining money must
be sent back to the Treasury. Previously, government bodies were
free to transfer money from one project to another as they
wished.
Since August last year, the government has sold more than
$80 billion of foreign assets via the central bank.
Last month Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said his
ministry was "working on cutting unnecessary expenses."
Many economists expect next year's national budget to
include spending reductions in some areas.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)