* Record budget deficit of $98 billion in 2015
* Aims to cut that to $87 billion next year
* To adjust water, electricity, fuel prices over 5 years
* Privatisation in "range of sectors, economic activities"
* To introduce value-added tax with other Gulf countries
By Angus McDowall and Andrew Torchia
RIYADH/DUBAI, Dec 28 Saudi Arabia, its finances
hit by low oil prices, announced plans to shrink a record state
budget deficit with spending cuts, reforms to energy subsidies
and a drive to raise revenues from taxes and privatisation.
The 2016 budget, released by the Finance Ministry on Monday,
marked the biggest shake-up to economic policy in the world's
top crude exporter for over a decade, and includes politically
sensitive reforms from which authorities previously shied away.
The plan suggests the kingdom is not counting on a major
recovery of oil prices any time soon but is instead preparing
for a multi-year period of cheap oil. The International Monetary
Fund warned in October that Riyadh would run out of money within
five years if it did not tighten its belt.
"Our economy has the potential to meet challenges," King
Salman said in a speech, adding the 2016 budget launched a phase
in which his kingdom would diversify its revenues.
The government ran a deficit of 367 billion riyals ($97.9
billion) or 15 percent of gross domestic product in 2015,
officials said. The 2016 budget plan aims to cut that to 326
billion riyals, reducing pressure on Riyadh to pay its bills by
liquidating assets held abroad and issuing bonds.
Next year's budget projects spending of 840 billion riyals,
down from 975 billion riyals actually spent this year. The
ministry said it would review government projects to make them
more efficient and ensure they were necessary and affordable.
Revenues next year are forecast at 514 billion riyals, down
from 608 billion riyals in 2015, when oil revenues accounted for
73 percent of the total. The Brent oil price averaged about $54
a barrel this year but is now around $37.
The success or failure of the budget plan will be key to
maintaining the confidence of financial markets in Riyadh.
As the deficit has swelled, the riyal has dropped in the
forwards market to its lowest since 1999 because of fears Riyadh
may eventually have to abandon its peg to the U.S. dollar.
SUBSIDIES
In its budget statement, the ministry said it would adjust
subsidies for water, electricity and petroleum products over
five years. That is a politically sensitive step since the
kingdom has traditionally kept domestic prices at some of the
lowest levels in the world as a social welfare measure.
Changes will aim to make energy use more efficient and
conserve natural resources, while minimising the negative
effects on lower- and middle-income Saudis, the ministry said.
Minutes later, state news agency SPA said the government had
raised domestic fuel, water and electricity prices. The price of
95 octane gasoline climbed to 0.90 riyal ($0.24) per litre from
0.60 riyal - though it remained very low by global standards.
The ministry also outlined other reforms including
"privatising a range of sectors and economic activities,"
although it did not give details.
The government plans to introduce a value-added tax in
coordination with other countries in the region and raise taxes
on soft drinks and tobacco, the ministry said, without giving a
timeline. The United Arab Emirates has said it expects a
regional VAT to take about three years to introduce.
Private analysts said markets could react positively to
Monday's budget announcement because the 2015 deficit was lower
than the 400-450 billion riyals which many investors had feared.
"It seems the levers of fiscal discipline were put into
action in the second half of this year, rather than waiting,"
said John Sfakianakis, regional director of asset manager
Ashmore Group in Riyadh.
But gross domestic product growth, which was 3.3 percent
this year, is expected to suffer as state spending cuts hurt the
construction industry and higher fuel and electricity prices
dampen consumer spending.
"We see real GDP growth decelerating sharply in 2016, albeit
remaining positive," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank.
The Finance Ministry did not disclose the average oil price
assumed in its 2016 budget calculations but economists estimated
it was about $40 a barrel. The figure is an accounting device
and does not necessarily mean Riyadh expects oil at that level.
Figures given by Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakieh
indicated the cost of Saudi Arabia's military intervention in
Yemen, which it launched in March and consists mostly of air
strikes, was not a major factor in the budget. He said Saudi
Arabia had increased its military and security spending in 2015
by about 20 billion riyals because of the conflict.
