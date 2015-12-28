RIYADH Dec 28 Saudi Arabia's government is to
adjust subsidies for water, electricity and petroleum products
over the next five years, the Ministry of Finance said in its
2016 budget document.
Any changes made to such prices would be aimed at achieving
efficient use of energy and conserving natural resources, and
would also be structured to minimise the negative effects on
lower- and middle-income citizens, the document said.
A number of structural economic reforms, including
"privatising a range of sectors and economic activities", would
also be planned, the ministry added without giving details.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Katie Paul; Writing by David
French; editing by John Stonestreet)