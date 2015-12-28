DUBAI Dec 28 Saudi Arabia increased its
military and security spending in 2015 by about 20 billion
riyals ($5.3 billion), Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakieh
told reporters on Monday.
Fakieh attributed the rise to the kingdom's participation in
Operation Decisive Storm, an intervention by a Saudi-led Gulf
Arab coalition in Yemen's civil war.
The government had previously not disclosed the cost of its
intervention in Yemen, which largely consists of air strikes.
A 2016 budget plan released by the finance ministry on
Monday allocated 213 billion riyals to the military and security
services, the largest single allocation. It comprised over 25
percent of the total budget.
