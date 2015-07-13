By Angus McDowall and Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, July 13 Saudi Arabia appointed a housing
minister with a background as a real estate developer on Monday,
strengthening a trend towards giving top government jobs to
people from the private sector as the kingdom grapples with
economic and social welfare issues.
Majed al-Hogail, former managing director of Rafal Real
Estate Development Co, a private firm owned by Saudi family
interests, was chosen to head the housing ministry by King
Salman, an official decree said.
Hogail will lead efforts to ease a shortage of affordable
housing for millions of Saudis. The government has pledged tens
of billions of dollars towards the problem but red tape and
difficulties obtaining land have slowed disbursement of the aid
and actual construction of homes.
Salman relieved the previous housing minister, Shuwaish
al-Duwaihi, of his post in March - part of a series of shake-ups
since Salman took the throne in January. Since then, there have
been two major cabinet reshuffles and the health minister has
also been replaced.
Saudi kings have appointed former businessmen to government
jobs in the past, choosing the heads of top merchant families
for the post of trade minister, for example.
But there are more business leaders serving in government
now than in previous cabinets, analysts say, an indication that
Salman wants to use private sector experience as Riyadh seeks to
avoid public discontent by improving social welfare and creating
more jobs for Saudis.
"It's clearly a statement that appeals to a more pragmatic,
practical paradigm, going away from the traditional bureaucratic
approach to problem-solving, especially in sectors relating to
services," said Hossein Shobokshi, a businessman and newspaper
columnist.
Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman al-Fadhli was head of
Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy producer, while
Health Minister Khalid al-Falih was chief executive of state
energy company Saudi Aramco.
Culture and Information Minister Adel al-Turaifi was general
manager of the al-Arabiya news channel and Economy and Planning
Minister Adel Fakieh, also previously labour minister, had
served as chairman of food company Savola.
Education Minister Azzam al-Dakhil worked in the voluntary
sector for a development foundation set up by Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Social Affairs Minister Majed
al-Qasabi once ran the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
In addition, Saudi central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak
was managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, while
Capital Market Authority chief Mohammed al-Jadaan headed a large
law firm partnered with Clifford Chance. Both those posts were
always held by career civil servants until late 2012.
