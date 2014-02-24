DUBAI Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's central bank
expects the annual inflation rate to fall further below 3
percent in the first quarter of this year, it said in a report
on Monday.
"The general inflation rate is expected to continue
declining below 3 percent during the first quarter of 2014, in
line with the fall of the inflationary pressures in the food and
beverages group..." it said, citing commodity price index
projections by the International Monetary Fund.
Consumer price growth in the world's top oil exporter has
been easing gradually since hitting a peak of 4.0 percent in
April 2013. It edged down to 2.9 percent in January this year,
the lowest level since early 2007, from 3.0 percent in the
previous month.
Analysts polled by Reuters in January expected average
inflation in the OPEC member to remain steady at 3.5 percent in
2014 and climb to 4.0 percent in 2015.