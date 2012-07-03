JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 3 The Saudi central
bank (SAMA) is preparing rules for mortgage financing and
monitoring of finance companies, its governor said on Tuesday
following the cabinet's approval of a long-awaited mortgage law
draft.
Saudi Arabia cleared on Monday the draft expected to help
solve a chronic housing shortage in the oil-producing kingdom.
The limited supply of low and medium-cost housing has been one
of the key inflationary factors in recent years.
"These regulations with all their contents will be published
on SAMA's website in order to receive views of specialists and
beneficiaries in preparation for their issuance after
coordinating with the relevant government agencies," Governor
Fahad al-Mubarak said on SAMA's website www.sama.gov.sa.
The new law will allow, for the first time, the creation of
products secured against property, meaning the borrower can
benefit from ownership of the asset.
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told the state Saudi Press
Agency on Monday that the law would be implemented within 90
days after SAMA completes the regulations.
Mubarak said SAMA's regulations would include action
mechanisms for mortgage financing, consumer rights and support
to beneficiaries in addition to listing means of refinancing
through securities covered by mortgages.
He also said that the central bank would amend rules for
financial leases addressing current weaknesses in the
regulation.
The mortgage law is expected to be a boon for banks, by
creating a new revenue stream. Annual demand has been put at
150,000 and 200,000 units per year, according to real estate
service company Jones Lang LaSalle.
The law comes after King Abdullah ordered construction of
500,000 new homes last year as a part of an overall spending
package estimated at $110 billion, or 19 percent of gross
domestic product, aimed to ease social tensions.
Rental inflation in the world's top oil exporter has been
keeping above 10 percent so far this year, less than half the
levels seen in 2008 when the global financial crisis pierced a
property bubble in the Gulf.
Overall annual consumer price growth in the OPEC member,
which pegs its riyal to the U.S. dollar, has remained above the
5 percent mark in January-May, the highest level in the region.