DUBAI Feb 8 Saudi Cement's board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 2.75 riyals ($0.73) per share for the second half of 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

This compares with a proposed dividend of 3 riyals per share for the prior-year period.

Saudi Cement, one of the kingdom's largest cement firms by market value, last month reported a 6.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by David Evans)