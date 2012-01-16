(Adds details, background)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 16 Saudi Cement Co posted a 39.7 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, on higher production and demand, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The firm posted a net profit of 212.3 million riyals ($56.6 million) in the fourth-quarter compared with 152 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected Saudi Cement to record a net profit of 202.7 million riyals.

"The rise in the yearly and fourth quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier is due to the rise in production capabilities from new lines... in addition to local demand growth during the period," it said.

Operational profit for the fourth quarter rose by 39.5 percent to 220 million riyals compared with 157.7 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, the firm said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)