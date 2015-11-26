DUBAI Nov 26 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank fell 1.0 percent in October from the
previous month to 2.401 trillion riyals ($640 billion), their
lowest level since late 2012, official data showed on Thursday.
The central bank, which serves as Saudi Arabia's sovereign
wealth fund, has been liquidating assets to cover a huge state
budget deficit caused by low oil prices, which have slashed the
earnings of the world's top oil exporter.
The assets shrank 12.8 percent from a year earlier in
October. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August
last year before starting to dwindle.
