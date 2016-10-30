(Adds details, bank deposit data)
DUBAI Oct 30 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank fell by $7.4 billion to $546.7 billion in
September from the previous month, as the government drew down
reserves to cover a budget deficit caused by low oil prices,
official data showed on Sunday.
Assets shrank by 15.5 percent from a year earlier to their
lowest level since January 2012. They reached a record high of
$737 billion in August 2014 before starting to fall.
The assets are believed to be mainly denominated in U.S.
dollars, in the form of securities such as U.S. Treasury bonds
and deposits with banks abroad.
Foreign bank deposits shrank $5.1 billion from the previous
month to $114.4 billion in September. Holdings of foreign
securities fell $3.5 billion to $372.7 billion.
The government has also been borrowing domestically and
abroad to cover part of its deficit, which totalled nearly $100
billion last year. Earlier in October, it raised $17.5 billion
in its first international bond issue.
Total deposits at Saudi Arabian commercial banks edged up
0.2 percent from the previous month to 1.58 trillion riyals
($422.0 billion) in September.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)