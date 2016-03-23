RIYADH, March 23 Saudi Arabia's banking sector
remains liquid despite low oil prices and there is no need to
take special steps to increase the provision of funds, central
bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Wednesday.
The three-month Saudi interbank offered rate
rose as high as 1.79 percent this week, its highest level since
January 2009, from 0.78 percent in mid-2015. Low oil prices are
reducing flows of fresh petrodollars into the economy and
prompting the government to borrow to cover a big budget gap.
But Mubarak, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a
financial conference, said the pressure was not significant.
"The banking system in Saudi Arabia is quite liquid and does
not need any further liquidity. It continues to support the
private sector in terms of credit and to individuals," he said.
"The lending-to-deposits ratio is very convenient and we
didn't find a need to boost liquidity in the banking system."
He added, "The interest rate is subject to supply and demand
and is determined by the banks....The cost of financing at SAMA
(Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency) is very low and is available to
banks."
