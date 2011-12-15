Position: Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Incumbent: Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak
Term: Since December 2011
Key Facts:
-- Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak was appointed by Saudi King
Abdullah to head the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA),
succeeding Muhammad al-Jasser who took office in February 2009.
-- Mubarak, who comes from outside the central bank and is a
private-sector, market-focused figure, was previously chairman
and managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia. He has
also held the position of chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.
-- He played a role in the privatisation of Saudi Telecom
and was a member of the team which discussed the partial
privatisation of Saudi Arabia's National Gas Industry with
international oil companies.
-- Mubarak, who is from Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern
Province, served as a member of the Shura Council, a
consultative body which advises the government on legislative
matters, for six years during which he was vice chairman of its
economic and energy committee.
-- He holds a doctorate in philosophy degree in business
administration from the University of Houston in Texas. Mubarak
started his career as assistant professor at the Saudi King Fahd
University of Petroleum and Minerals.