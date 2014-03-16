RIYADH, March 16 The International Monetary Fund's forecast for Saudi Arabia's economic growth of 4.4 percent this year is reasonable and achievable, the country's central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Sunday.

"We see that the private sector will be the main growth driver this year. Government investments continue to be the main driver for private sector growth, so I am optimistic," Mubarak told a news conference.

"I do not see high risks in specific areas," he added.

The OPEC member's economic growth slowed to 3.8 percent in 2013 from 5.8 percent in the previous year.