DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's central bank
expects the annual inflation rate to continue easing gradually
in the second quarter of this year, it said in a report on
Tuesday.
"Because of the constant decline in inflation rates in most
of the major groups, notably the group of food and beverages,
the kingdom's inflation rates are expected to continue their
gradual decline during the second quarter of 2014," it said in
its quarterly inflation report.
Consumer price growth in the world's top oil exporter has
been easing gradually since hitting a peak of 4.0 percent in
April 2013. It edged up marginally to 2.7 percent in April this
year from 2.6 percent in the previous month.
Analysts polled by Reuters in April expected average
inflation in the OPEC member to remain steady at 3.5 percent in
2014 and 2015.
