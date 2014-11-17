DUBAI Nov 17 Saudi Arabia's central bank
expects inflation to be relatively stable in the fourth quarter
of this year due to the strengthening dollar and easing food
price pressures, a report showed on Monday.
"The inflation rates in the kingdom are expected to be
relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2014 in line with
the increase in the value of the U.S. dollar and the decline in
inflationary pressures on the major groups affecting the general
index, particularly the group of food and beverages," it said in
its quarterly inflation report.
Inflation in the OPEC member, which pegs its riyal currency
to the dollar, eased to an annual 2.6 percent in October from
2.8 percent in the previous month.
Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average
inflation to slow to 3.0 percent in 2014 from 3.5 percent in
2013.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David French)