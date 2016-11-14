RIYADH Nov 14 A number of Saudi Arabian banks have used newly introduced repurchase instruments to obtain liquidity from the central bank, Ayman al-Sayari, deputy governor for investment at the central bank, told a news conference on Monday.

He said he could not reveal how much liquidity had been injected, but that the effect was clear in the recent drop of interbank money rates. The central bank has no plan to introduce a repurchase agreement longer than 90 days, he added.

Sayari also said the proceeds of the government's $17.5 billion international bond issue last month had not yet been deposited in local banks. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)