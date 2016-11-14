RIYADH Nov 14 A number of Saudi Arabian banks
have used newly introduced repurchase instruments to obtain
liquidity from the central bank, Ayman al-Sayari, deputy
governor for investment at the central bank, told a news
conference on Monday.
He said he could not reveal how much liquidity had been
injected, but that the effect was clear in the recent drop of
interbank money rates. The central bank has no plan to introduce
a repurchase agreement longer than 90 days, he added.
Sayari also said the proceeds of the government's $17.5
billion international bond issue last month had not yet been
deposited in local banks.
(Reporting by Katie Paul and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew
Torchia)