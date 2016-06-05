DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia's central bank has
told banks it is banning the use of options and other
derivatives to speculate against the riyal, in a new effort to
reduce pressure on its currency peg, a senior executive at a
Saudi bank told Reuters on Sunday.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency "wants to make sure that
there is no snowball effect against the riyal in the forwards
markets", the executive said, declining to be named because of
commercial sensitivities.
"So now banks in the country are banned from accepting any
options against the riyal." Non-speculative trade in the riyal
forwards market is not forbidden, the executive added.
The central bank did not respond to a telephone call to its
headquarters seeking comment.
Its order is a renewed attempt to prevent low oil prices,
which have saddled Saudi Arabia with big state budget and
external deficits, from pressuring the riyal's three-decade-old
peg of 3.75 to the U.S. dollar.
In January, commercial bankers in Saudi Arabia said the
central bank had contacted them privately and urged them not to
conduct derivatives trades against the riyal. The central bank
has also been asking banks for information on their trades.
Since January, the riyal has rebounded in the onshore
forwards market. But it has remained near multi-year
lows in the offshore forwards market, which is not
under the direct control of the central bank, and the cost of
insuring Saudi sovereign debt against default
has stayed high.
On Monday, the government is expected to announce details of
a reform plan designed to reduce the economy's reliance on oil.
A general announcement of the plan's goals in April won praise
from foreign economists for its ambition, but was also
criticised for lacking detail, which made it difficult to gauge
whether the plan was feasible.
