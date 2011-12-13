(Corrects to add dropped first name of new c.bank governor)

DUBAI Dec 13 Saudi Arabia on Tuesday appointed a new central bank governor, state television reported.

It quoted a royal decree as saying that Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak has been chosen as head of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (central bank) in place of Muhammad al-Jasser.

