BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
BEIJING, Sept 1 China National Chemicals Corp (ChemChina):
* China's state-owned chemicals firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco to co-operate in the chemicals sectors and study the possibility of refining Saudi oil
* Companies will study the feasibility for ChemChina refineries to process Saudi crude oil
* Companies will study possible swaps of refined fuel
* MOU also paves way for cooperation over organic silicon and solar photovoltaic, special chemicals and automotive rubber
* MOU also covers animal nutrition additives, aviation fibre and industrial plastics (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: