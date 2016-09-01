BEIJING, Sept 1 China National Chemicals Corp (ChemChina):

* China's state-owned chemicals firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco to co-operate in the chemicals sectors and study the possibility of refining Saudi oil

* Companies will study the feasibility for ChemChina refineries to process Saudi crude oil

* Companies will study possible swaps of refined fuel

* MOU also paves way for cooperation over organic silicon and solar photovoltaic, special chemicals and automotive rubber

* MOU also covers animal nutrition additives, aviation fibre and industrial plastics (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)