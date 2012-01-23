DUBAI Jan 23 The Saudi cabinet on Monday
approved efforts towards developing oil and gas cooperation with
China, the state news agency SPA reported, after a visit by the
Chinese prime minister to the world's top oil exporter as Iran
tensions were rising.
"The cabinate mandated the oil minister ... to negotiate
with China over an amended protocol agreement to cooperate in
oil, gas and mining," said a cabinet statement carried by SPA.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pressed Saudi Arabia to open its
huge oil and gas resources to expanded Chinese investment, media
reports said earlier this month against a backdrop of growing
tension over Iran and worries over its crude exports to the
Asian power.
The kingdom is China's biggest source of imported oil, and
securing energy security was high on Wen's agenda during the
visit to Riyadh, in part reflecting concerns about how nuclear
tensions and sanctions could unsettle ties with Iran.