BEIJING Jan 20 China has signalled its support
for Yemen's government, which is fighting an Iran-allied
militia, on the first day of a visit to Saudi Arabia by Chinese
President Xi Jinping, who will also be heading to Tehran later
in the week.
A Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign last year
against the Iranian-allied Shi'ite Houthi movement in Yemen,
which has seized the capital, Sanaa. The government of President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is now based in the southern city of
Aden.
Riyadh sees the Houthis as a proxy for bitter regional rival
Iran to expand its influence in the impoverished Arabian
Peninsula nation. The Houthis deny this and say they are waging
a revolution against a corrupt government and Gulf Arab powers
beholden to the West.
A growing diplomatic dispute between Riyadh and Tehran,
triggered by mainly Sunni Saudi Arabia's execution of a
prominent Shi'ite cleric, has damaged the outlook for any
resolution to the conflict in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia and China said in a statement on Wednesday that
the two countries affirmed their support for the unity,
independence and sovereignty of Yemen. The statement was
released by China's Foreign Ministry after Xi met Saudi King
Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh on Tuesday.
All social, religious and political groups in Yemen should
maintain their national solidarity and avoid any decisions that
may cause social disruption and chaos, it said.
"Both sides stressed support for the legitimate regime of
Yemen," the statement said.
Xi is expected in Iran later in the week, with a further
stop in Egypt after he leaves Saudi Arabia.
China relies on the region for oil but has tended to leave
Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other four permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council - the United States, Britain, France
and Russia.
However, China has been trying to get more involved,
especially in Syria, and recently hosted its foreign minister
and opposition officials.
China and Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern about Syria
and renewed a call for a peaceful political settlement as soon
as possible.
A Chinese president has not visited Saudi Arabia since 2009,
when Hu Jintao went. Jiang Zemin was the last Chinese president
to visit Iran, in 2002.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)