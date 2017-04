DUBAI Nov 4 A wanted man and a member of the security forces were killed in "security clashes" north of the capital Riyadh, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported.

The Dubai-based satellite channel said the incidents happened in Shaqra, a town about 150 kms (93 miles) north-west of Riyadh, and in the al-Qassim province to the north. It gave no further details.

