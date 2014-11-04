(Adds details)

DUBAI Nov 4 A wanted man and a member of the security forces were killed on Tuesday in clashes connected to the hunt for the perpetrators of a deadly gun attack in eastern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported.

The clashes in al-Qassim province north of Riyadh reported by the Dubai-based satellite channel happened less than 24 hours after gunmen shot dead five people in eastern al-Ahsa district, during the annual Ashoura commemoration of Shi'ite Islam.

State news agency SPA reported on Tuesday that six suspects in the shooting had been arrested.

"The wanted man and a member of the emergency forces were killed," al-Arabiya reported. It said the incident indicated that cell involved in the overnight attack on Shi'ites was about 10 people strong.

Al-Arabiya earlier had reported at least two clashes, one in the town of Shaqra, some 150 km (93 miles) north-west of Riyadh and another in al-Qassim. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Raissa Kasolowsky)