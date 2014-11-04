(Adds details)
DUBAI Nov 4 A wanted man and a member of the
security forces were killed on Tuesday in clashes connected to
the hunt for the perpetrators of a deadly gun attack in eastern
Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported.
The clashes in al-Qassim province north of Riyadh reported
by the Dubai-based satellite channel happened less than 24 hours
after gunmen shot dead five people in eastern al-Ahsa district,
during the annual Ashoura commemoration of Shi'ite Islam.
State news agency SPA reported on Tuesday that six suspects
in the shooting had been arrested.
"The wanted man and a member of the emergency forces were
killed," al-Arabiya reported. It said the incident indicated
that cell involved in the overnight attack on Shi'ites was about
10 people strong.
Al-Arabiya earlier had reported at least two clashes, one in
the town of Shaqra, some 150 km (93 miles) north-west of Riyadh
and another in al-Qassim.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and
Raissa Kasolowsky)