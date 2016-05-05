(Adds confirmation by Binladin executive, details, analysis)
By Celine Aswad and Marwa Rashad
DUBAI/RIYADH May 5 Saudi Arabia has allowed
major builder Saudi Binladin Group to resume bidding for state
projects, a senior Binladin executive said on Thursday, in a
decision that may ease financial pressure on the troubled firm
and banks which lend to the group.
The company, one of the Middle East's largest builders, has
struggled since last September, when it was suspended from
obtaining new government contracts after a crane toppled into
Mecca's Grand Mosque during a storm, killing 107 people.
It has now received a royal decree allowing it to bid for
state contracts again, and a travel ban imposed on its top
managers after the disaster has been lifted, the executive told
Reuters, declining to be named under briefing rules.
He was confirming a report in the al-Watan newspaper, which
in addition quoted a spokesman for the civil aviation authority
as saying that Binladin would resume work at the multi-billion
dollar King Abdulaziz International Airport project in Jeddah.
Bank shares rose sharply on the Saudi stock market on
Thursday with National Commercial Bank, the largest
listed lender, gaining 2.6 percent.
Binladin has declined to describe its financial situation
publicly but Gulf commercial bankers have said it is believed to
owe a wide range of local and international banks a total of
about $30 billion.
In addition to the bidding suspension, the company has been
hit hard by a general slump in the construction industry as the
government has cut spending in response to low oil prices, and
bankers have worried that Binladin could have to restructure
some of its debt.
The company, which last year had a total workforce of around
200,000 according to its LinkedIn page, has laid off tens of
thousands of foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, and others have
staged public protests after going unpaid for months.
Government officials dealing with Binladin could not be
reached for comment on Thursday, and it was not clear whether
authorities had absolved the company of any further liability
for the Mecca crane disaster.
There are strong reasons for the government to ease the
financial pressure on Binladin; it is involved in projects
considered strategic for the economy, such as the Jeddah
airport, and few other local firms have its capacity.
Also, Binladin's financial problems could weaken the wider
economy. Some of its suppliers have been hurt, and al-Watan
reported on Monday that the company was expected to lay off
12,000 of 17,000 Saudis employed by Binladin in supervisory,
administrative, engineering and management jobs.
That could be politically difficult for the government as it
seeks to prevent an economic slowdown due to low oil prices from
boosting unemployment.
Labour Minister Mufrej al-Haqbani said on Tuesday that the
crisis surrounding Binladin would be resolved and that some of
its workers would receive their unpaid salaries this month,
while others would get the money later. He did not say how the
company would obtain the money.
