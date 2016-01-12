DUBAI Jan 12 Savola Group, Saudi
Arabia's largest food products company, said on Tuesday that
changes to energy and gas feedstock prices announced by the
government will raise its costs by around 105 million riyals
($28 million) in 2016.
Companies in the kingdom have been announcing estimates of
the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity and natural
gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget.
Saudi Arabia, its finances hit by low oil prices, announced
plans last month to shrink a record state budget deficit with
spending cuts, reforms to energy subsidies and a drive to raise
revenues from taxes and privatisation.
($1 = 3.7535 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)