DUBAI, June 29 Saudi Arabia's securities
regulator said it would form a committee to oversee Mohammad Al
Mojil Group (MMG) after the Saudi Arabian construction
firm's board resigned when three people involved with the
business were found guilty of fraud.
MMG's board quit last week when the CMA sentenced three
people, including founder Mohammad Al-Mojil and his son Adel
Al-Mojil, the company's chairman, to between three and five
years in prison.
The three were found guilty of manipulation and fraud
relating to the MMG's initial public share offer in 2008 - a
decision which the company said was based on "fundamentally
flawed" evidence. The CMA also ordered payment of 1.6 billion
riyals ($427 million) in damages.
On Wednesday, the CMA said it would appoint an interim
committee to supervise MMG until a general assembly of
shareholders was formed within three months to elect a new board
of directors.
The three-member committee will be chaired by Abdulrahman
bin Abdulmohsen Al-nafea, a lawyer who has served as an advisor
to the CMA. The regulator did not say when the committee would
start operating.
