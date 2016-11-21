RIYADH Nov 21 Embattled Saudi construction firm
Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG) said it has written directly to
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman explaining that it may
not be able to continue operating.
It was unclear if the privately owned company was seeking
financial or other assistance from the government.
In a short statement via the stock exchange on Monday, MMG
said its letter to the prince also addressed constraints imposed
by banks and the government, and legal restrictions that were
blocking company leaders from speaking publicly about proposed
solutions to its problems. It did not elaborate.
Indebted MMG is trying to restructure after running into
trouble amid wider turmoil in the Saudi construction industry,
which is struggling in the face of reduced government spending
in response to low oil prices.
MMG said in its letter that "serious financial losses led to
doubts over the company's ability to continue," according to the
statement.
Prince Mohammed chairs the kingdom's Council of Economic and
Development Affairs, which is responsible for overseeing an
ambitious reform plan to open the country to foreign investment
and wean it off dependence on oil.
MMG's shares have not traded on the Saudi bourse since July
2012, when the Capital Market Authority (CMA) suspended the
stock over losses incurred as the company overextended itself
trying to take advantage of a construction boom in the kingdom.
Since then, the company has been trying to restructure
itself, partly by seeking payment of hundreds of millions of
riyals it says it is owed for completed work. It has slashed its
workforce to 3,000, from 25,000.
But its efforts were again thrown into doubt this summer
after the CMA sentenced three people involved with the business
- including MMG's founder and his son, the chairman - to between
three and five years in prison for fraud and manipulation.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)