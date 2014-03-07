RIYADH, March 7 A Saudi Arabian court has
sentenced three men to death and jailed two others for up to 17
years for their part in a series of militant attacks including
the deadly bombing of a foreign housing compound in 2003, state
news agency SPA reported.
SPA said that, among other charges, a man identified by the
court as "suspect number one" was convicted of involvement in
the bombing of the al-Muhaya compound, where expatriates lived,
in the capital Riyadh, one of a series of al Qaeda attacks in
the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia faced a militant insurgency from 2003 to 2006
in which al Qaeda targeted residential compounds for foreign
workers and Saudi government facilities, killing dozens of
people.
The kingdom responded by arresting thousands of suspected
militants and launching a media campaign to discredit their
ideology with the backing of influential clerics and tribal
leaders.
In the 2003 attack, suspected al Qaeda suicide bombers
posing as Saudi police blew up their explosives-laden car in a
Riyadh compound housing mostly Arab foreigners, killing 11
people and wounding 122, including 36 children.
The charges in the case also included belonging to an al
Qaeda-linked cell, firing on policemen, loading cars with
explosives to use in "terrorist" attacks and possessing weapons
including rocket-propelled grenades and SAM-7 rockets, SPA
reported late on Thursday.
Although convicted, one of the two men sentenced to a prison
term will be released after serving time behind bars pending the
trial, due to health considerations.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)