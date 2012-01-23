RIYADH Jan 23 Big emerging economies such
as China, India and Saudi Arabia will not aid the West in its
financial crisis unless they are given more influence in running
the global economy, a senior figure from Saudi Arabia's ruling
establishment said on Monday.
"The financial crisis and great recession were born in the
West, developed in the West yet hit hard throughout the world,"
former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal said in a
speech to a business conference in Riyadh.
He said this showed the need to give emerging economies more
representation and more authority in global bodies such as the
Group of 20 nations, a forum of the world's major industrialised
countries, and the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which
discusses regulation of banks and financial markets.
So far, however, organisations such as the FSB "have yet to
take these new realities into consideration", while the G20 is
making little headway in coordinating economic policymaking
around the world, he said.
Big emerging economies' lack of influence in international
bodies reduces their willingness to contribute money to fight
the global crisis, the prince warned.
The International Monetary Fund is seeking to more than
double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to
help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis.
"What we can be certain of is that large developing nations
will not agree to provide additional funds without a greater say
in the IMF, and this applies to all global economic governance
organisations," Prince Turki said.
The prince, who chairs the King Faisal Center for Research
and Islamic Studies, a major think tank, no longer holds
government office but is still seen as influential, and his
position outside government may give him room to speak more
frankly in public than current Saudi officials.
He is a former ambassador to the United States and Britain.
ECHOES OF CHINESE CRITICISM
His speech criticised Western governments for "leveraging
up" their economies over the past six decades and letting their
financial sectors spiral out of control, saying the United
States and the European Union would continue to struggle with
debt problems for five or 10 years.
Much of his criticism echoed comments by officials in China,
another emerging economy that is being asked to help fight the
global financial crisis .
Oman's central bank governor told Reuters last week that his
country was prepared to increase its contribution to the IMF.
In general, however, officials in the Gulf's rich oil
exporters have indicated they are in no rush to contribute funds
to bail out the West, and expect Europe first to do more to
resolve its debt crisis.
Prince Turki noted that the Saudi central bank's holdings of
roughly $360 billion in foreign securities, most of them in the
form of U.S. Treasuries, helped to underpin the value of the
U.S. dollar and the stability of the global economy.
He said his country would continue to play a stabilising
role but added that because it faced its own challenges,
including the need to create jobs for a young population and
cope with political strains across the Arab world, it would need
in the future to focus more of its resources domestically and
within the Middle East.
The Arab Monetary Fund, a regional body which lends to
governments, and Saudi development funds such as the Islamic
Development Bank need to be strengthened to help the Middle East
develop economically, he said.
"We will continue to support our neighbours where we are
able, including financially, but now we also face new exigencies
of our own," Turki said.