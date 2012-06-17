* Heir to Saudi throne died on Saturday
* Successor likely to be another son of Abdulaziz ibn Saud
(Adds funeral, analyst's comment, background)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, June 17 Saudi Arabia's elderly king led
funeral prayers on Sunday for his heir, Crown Prince Nayef,
whose death forces him to find a new successor capable of
tackling domestic unemployment, bitter rivalry with Iran and
turmoil in close Arab neighbours.
Mecca's Great Mosque, Islam's holiest place, was lined with
members of the al-Saud ruling family and leaders of Arab states
as an imam led the sunset prayer next to the body of Nayef, who
died on Saturday.
Among the mourners was the man most likely to be named as
successor: Prince Salman, 76, who is seen as more likely to
continue the 89-year-old King Abdullah's cautious economic and
social reforms than the conservative Nayef.
The world's top oil exporter is locked in regional rivalry
with Shi'ite Iran, which it suspects of fomenting unrest among
its Shi'ite Muslim minority and in allied Gulf Arab states.
Former Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri was among
those who met Nayef's body at Jeddah airport, representing the
Sunni Muslim political alliance that Saudi Arabia cultivates
against Iran.
Saudi Arabia is also struggling with entrenched youth
unemployment and wary of the threat posed by al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula, based in neighbouring Yemen, which has
plotted attacks against the kingdom and sworn to topple the
ruling al-Saud family.
The appointment of a new crown prince is not likely to
change the kingdom's policies in the short term but might
influence the course of reforms started by King Abdullah.
"We call on God to help King Abdullah choose the right
person who can bear the burdens of this position at this
difficult time we face, both at the level of the Arab nation and
that of the Islamic community," Prince Mishaal bin Abdullah bin
Turki al-Saud told Reuters.
Salman, who is seen as a pragmatist with a strong grasp of
the intricate balance of competing princely and clerical
interests that dominate Saudi politics, was named defence
minister last year.
FAMILY COUNCIL
Although most analysts believe it is highly likely Salman
will be named as heir, King Abdullah may choose to activate the
Allegiance Council, a body he set up in 2006 to supervise
succession decisions after his death.
The Saudi succession has moved along a line of brothers born
to the state's founder, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud. A previous
crown prince, Sultan, died last October.
While the Allegiance Council will not formally start to
operate until after King Abdullah's death, the monarch last year
chose to put his nomination of Prince Nayef to the body before
his choice was announced.
"There will be a meeting where the next crown prince will be
decided. It has always been done in an orderly and organised
manner. Prince Salman fits the profile in many ways," said
Khaled Almaeena, editor-in-chief of the Saudi Gazette.
Saudi television showed the ambulance carrying Nayef's body
arriving at the great mosque in Mecca, with the body, wrapped in
a brown shroud, carried inside by his sons and other close
family members.
The range of mourners sitting near King Abdullah, including
the head of Egypt's military council, General Mohamed Hussein
Tantawi, and leaders of Gulf Arab countries, the Palestinian
authority and Lebanon, demonstrated Saudi Arabia's influence in
the Muslim world.
Analysts say the most difficult decision in the succession
will be when the line of Ibn Saud's sons is exhausted and a
grandson must be chosen as crown prince.
Grandsons with the experience and qualifications to rule
include Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca province,
who is 71, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the deputy interior
minister, who is 52.
"We have seen Abdullah make pretty hard-headed decisions,
unsentimental decisions, about family jobs. He chose Nayef over
eight (other) living princes. He has shown that age and
seniority give way to competence and appetite for the job," said
Robert Lacey, author of Inside the Kingdom.
(Reporting By Angus McDowal; Additional reporting by Ismail
Nofal in Mecca; Editing by Kevin Liffey)