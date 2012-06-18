By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, June 18 Saudi Arabia is under pressure
to quickly choose a replacement for the late Crown Prince Nayef,
who was heir to the kingdom's throne and its security chief, as
it confronts rivalries and turmoil across the Middle East.
While defence minister Prince Salman appears highly likely
to be appointed crown prince, possibly when the formal
condolence period ends on Tuesday night, it is not clear who
will replace Nayef as interior minister.
Nayef, who died on Saturday, oversaw security for 37 years
and built a formidable apparatus that crushed al Qaeda inside
the kingdom and remains a vital element of the global struggle
to foil Islamist militants.
His tough legacy, involving thousands of arrests of
suspected militants, an intelligence network that infiltrated
Islamist cells, and an intolerant approach to political
dissenters, remains intact but will need a new chief.
"My assumption would be that whoever is given the official
job as minister of interior, the division of responsibilities in
terms of counter-terrorism and broader internal security would
continue as is," said Neil Partrick, a Gulf security expert at
the London School of Economics.
Two possible candidates for the security post are Nayef's
brother Prince Ahmed, a veteran deputy interior minister who
handles broader security issues including policing, and his son,
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who now handles counter terrorism.
The new crown prince will eventually succeed to power having
to deal with significant domestic and external challenges,
including a substantial security file.
Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia fears an al Qaeda wing in yemen
and sees rival Iran, which is mainly Shi'ite Muslim, as
instigating unrest among its own Shi'ite minority. The Syria
conflict also has elements of a proxy war between Tehran and
Riyahd.
And while Saudi Arabia emerged unscathed from last year's
Arab Spring, the turmoil destabilised neighbouring Yemen and
Bahrain and has brought ally Egypt to the brink of government by
the Muslim Brotherhood, with which Riyadh has an uneasy
relationship.
HEIR APPARENT
The kingdom's new heir apparent will also face a number of
other challenges including long-term joblessness.
Under Saudi law, King Abdullah can wait 30 days before
declaring a new heir. But Saudis with close ties to the ruling
family say a decision could be made as early as Monday night.
"My sense is that there will not be any profound changes.
Continuity will be the overriding theme," said Asaad al-Shamlan,
a political science professor in Riyadh.
Many analysts expect it to be Prince Salman, 76, a
half-brother of the 89-year-old Abdullah and a full brother of
Nayef,
Salman would be likely to continue with cautious social and
economic reforms, anlaysts said.
"The thing that Salman's going to have to do is try and get
some influence over some of the religious establishment in the
country," said Michael Stephens, researcher at the Qatar-based
Royal United Services Institute.
"He's going to have to start commenting on regional security
issues as well as foreign policy initiatives"
Any incoming king is seen as likely to stick with Saudi
Arabia's moderate oil pricing policy and to maintain its close
alliances with the United States and Sunni Muslim Arab states.
Saudi Arabia's line of succession does not pass from father
to eldest son but along a line of brothers born to the kingdom's
founder Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, who died in 1953.
Around 20 brothers still survive but only a few of these
might be considered contenders to rule the world's biggest oil
exporter.
Although Salman had long been seen as the next most obvious
choice of king after Abdullah and two late crown princes, it is
not clear who is best placed to come after him.
Although some sons of Ibn Saud, such as the deputy interior
minister, Prince Ahmed, the Riyadh governor, Prince Sattam, and
the intelligence chief, Prince Muqrin have long government
experience, the family might prefer one of the founder's
grandsons.
"We have seen Abdullah make pretty hard-headed decisions,
unsentimental decisions, about family jobs. He chose Nayef over
eight living princes. He has shown that age and seniority give
way to competence and appetite for the job," said Robert Lacey,
author of "Inside the Kingdom".
That could point towards Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the
governor of Mecca Province and a son of the late King Faisal, or
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, son of the late crown prince and
Saudi Arabia's security chief.
