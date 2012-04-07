JEDDAH, April 7 Saudi Crown Prince Nayef is
expected to return to Saudi Arabia next week, a month after
travelling to the United States for medical tests, a Saudi
official told Reuters on Saturday.
Prince Nayef, who is about 78 years old, went to Cleveland
in March for "scheduled medical tests", Saudi state television
said at the time. He left a clinic there after a few days.
"He's expected to arrive ... either Thursday or Friday, God
willing," the official said.
King Abdullah appointed Interior Minister Prince Nayef as
the new crown prince of the world's top oil exporter in October,
after ex-Crown Prince Sultan died of colon cancer in New York.
Nayef, who is considered a conservative even by Saudi
standards for his close ties with the austere Wahhabi sect of
Islam, has been a pivotal figure and supervised the daily
affairs of the kingdom in the absence of the king, who has
suffered from back problems.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Alessandra Rizzo;
Editing by Andrew Roche)