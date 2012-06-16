RIYADH, June 16 Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has died in Geneva, Saudi state television said on Saturday, citing a royal court statement.

Nayef, interior minister since 1975, was the heir to Saudi King Abdullah and was appointed crown prince in October after the death of his elder brother and predecessor in the role, Crown Prince Sultan.

He had been in Switzerland since May for medical tests. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Louise Ireland)