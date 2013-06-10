SINGAPORE, June 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is selling more crude to India in July as two refiners have asked for additional cargoes, industry and company sources familiar with the plan said, in part to make up for a loss of supplies from Iran.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp will take in 84,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Saudi Arabia, more than double the 40,000 bpd it normally buys under annual contracts, they said.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will take in 86,000 bpd versus its commitment to lift 55,000 bpd, a company source said.

Other Indian buyers of crude from Saudi Arabia will lift the same volumes committed under annual contracts, they said. Supplies to most other Asian buyers are also likely to remain steady. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)