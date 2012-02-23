NEW DELHI Feb 23 Saudi Arabia's main
concern is to keep the global oil market well supplied, its
deputy oil minister said on Thursday, as top Asian crude buyers
look to the world's biggest producer to step up output to make
up for cuts in supplies from Iran.
Saudi Arabia is the only oil producer with significant spare
capacity to replace any fall in supply from its regional rival
Iran, which is facing Western sanctions aimed at crippling its
contentious nuclear programme.
Abdul Aziz Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in New Delhi on an
official visit, said his country's current spare capacity was
2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), while production now was at
9.8 million bpd.
India's junior oil minister said he had discussed with
Abdulaziz about buying more crude from Saudi Arabia.
