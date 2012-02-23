* Indian refiners cutting supplies from Iran
* Indian refinery capacity to rise by 61 pct by 2017
* Saudi Arabia says market well supplied
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Feb 23 India is seeking up to
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of extra oil every year from top
supplier Saudi Arabia to feed its growing refining capacity, its
oil minister said on Thursday, denying it was trying to replace
supply from sanctions-hit Iran.
Oil refining capacity in Asia's third-largest economy will
rise by about 61 percent to 310.9 million tonnes a year or 6.22
million bpd by March 2017.
Higher Saudi volumes could help meet any growing demand at a
time Indian refiners are planning cuts of at least 10 percent in
Iranian imports because Western sanctions make it difficult to
keep doing business with the OPEC producer.
"We said that they should try to organise 4-5 million tonnes
of oil more each passing year ... every year," S. Jaipal Reddy
told reporters after a meeting with Saudi deputy oil minister
Abdul Aziz Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in New Delhi.
"I wish to make it emphatically clear that our relationship
with Saudi Arabia is purely bilateral. It is our single biggest
supplier. We have been seeking every year to increase supply.
"It is the same this year. It has no relationship to our
relationship with any other country in the world, including
Iran," Reddy said, adding volumes from Iran in 2012/13 would be
"almost similar" to those this year.
Imports from Iran in this fiscal year ending March will be
320,000-330,000 bpd compared with the term contract for 362,000
bpd after Tehran cut supply to New Delhi following the scrapping
of a long-standing clearing house mechanism in December 2010.
India imported 370,000 bpd oil from Iran in 2010/11.
To plug the gap, India turned to Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom
sold 547,200 bpd in 2010/11 and its supplies in the current
fiscal year will be higher.
Since mid 2011, Saudi Arabia has been consistently meeting
additional crude oil requirement of Indian refiners every month.
Saudi Arabia is pumping 9.8 million bpd and has spare
capacity of 2.5 million bpd to meet any disruption in supplies
arising from Western sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's
contentious nuclear programme that many say is designed to make
a bomb. Tehran denies any such ambition.
MARKET WELL SUPPLIED
Bin Salman said his country was working to keep the oil
market well supplied, as top Asian crude buyers look to the
world's biggest producer to make up for cuts in shipments from
Iran.
China, India and Japan, which together used to buy about 45
percent of Iran's crude, are looking for alternatives, including
from Saudi Arabia, as sanctions make it difficult for them to
keep on their oil trade with Tehran.
These countries are planning cuts of at least 10 percent,
while, in addition to Japan, South Korea is seeking to be exempt
from U.S. sanctions, which means Seoul would also have to cut
back on Iranian purchases.
"The market is well supplied. There is no need to be
concerned," Bin Salman said.
"We have demonstrated to our friends that this market is
well supplied ... that how much excess capacity there is today
and how much capacity will there be in future."
King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia offered additional barrels to
India earlier this month after Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said
Riyadh could increase production by about 2 million bpd almost
immediately.
Saudi Arabia supplied an extra 3 million barrels to Indian
customers in August, stepping into the vacuum created by Iran
after it cut supply to New Delhi after a long-standing clearing
house mechanism was scrapped in December 2010.
India's current refining capacity stood at 193.4 million
tonnes a year or 3.87 million bpd, Reddy told parliament in
November.
(Writing by Krittivas Mukherjee; editing by James Jukwey)