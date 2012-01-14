(Adds quotes, background)
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia Jan 14 Top oil
producer Saudi Arabia is ready to meet any increase in consumer
countries' demand for crude oil, oil minister Ali al-Naimi told
reporters on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia is "always obliged" to meet demand, Naimi said
when asked whether the kingdom has enough spare capacity to
cover demand in light of possible oil sanctions by the West on
Iran's crude oil sales.
"Whatever customers want," he said, without making a
reference to the possible sanctions on OPEC-member Iran.
The kingdom, now pumping just under a record rate of 10
million barrels per day (bpd), has poured billions of dollars
into its vast oil fields, which on paper should ensure it has
the ability to ramp up to 12.5 million bpd.
Some analysts have cast doubts over Saudi Arabia's ability
to sustain untested production levels of over 10 million bpd.
"We don't take experts' view into consideration. They can
doubt as they want. Do you believe us or you believe skeptics?
We have said many times that we meet customers' demand. Period,"
said Naimi.
