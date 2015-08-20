DUBAI Aug 20 The Saudi Arabian riyal fell sharply in the forwards market on Thursday as oil prices dropped and Saudi equities plunged, prompting some traders to hedge against the risk of pressure on the riyal's peg to the dollar in the long term.

One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jumped as high as 300 points, their highest level since March 2003, from Wednesday's close of 250 points.

Since Gulf currencies are pegged or closely linked to the dollar in the spot market - the Saudi riyal is pegged at a rate of 3.75 - the forwards market is used by some banks and international investors to hedge against risks in the region.

Bankers and economists said they did not see any immediate pressure on the Saudi peg, and the central bank's huge foreign reserves, which stood at $664.5 billion in June, meant it had plenty of firepower to support the riyal for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, the slide of oil prices is hurting Saudi government finances and has helped to trigger a plunge of the main Saudi stock index, which was down 2.9 percent in early trade on Thursday, bringing its losses this month to 14.6 percent.

General instability in emerging markets, as well as oil producer Kazakhstan's decision to float the tenge on Thursday and this month's devaluation of the Chinese yuan, added to market jitters.

The move in Saudi forwards affected markets in other Gulf oil exporters, even those with state finances that are widely seen as stronger than Riyadh's. One-year dollar/United Arab Emirates forwards climbed, though much more slowly. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)