* One-year dollar/riyal forwards hit 12-year high
* No pressure on currency peg in spot market
* Foreign reserves enough to support riyal for years
* But low oil prices eroding confidence in Saudi model
* Lack of government communication adds to jitters
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 20 Saudi Arabia's riyal fell in the
forwards market on Thursday as oil prices dropped and Saudi
equities fell, prompting some traders to hedge against the risk
of the riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar eventually coming under
pressure.
One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jumped as high
as 305 points, their highest level since March 2003, from
Wednesday's close of 250 points. The move signalled traders were
increasingly locking in rates to protect themselves against
potential riyal depreciation over the next 12 months.
Five-year Saudi credit default swaps, used
to insure against a sovereign debt default, shot up 19 points to
88 points, their highest level since September 2012.
Bankers and economists said there was no pressure on the
riyal's spot market peg of 3.75 to the dollar, and the
central bank's huge foreign reserves, at $664.5 billion in June,
meant it had plenty of firepower to support the currency.
Nevertheless, the move in forwards underlined how low oil
prices, which threaten to saddle the government with a record
budget deficit of around $140 billion this year, are chipping
away at investor confidence in the world's largest oil exporter.
In the absence of liquid markets in other derivatives, banks
and international investors use riyal forwards to hedge against
risks in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Arab region.
"Some investors may be betting against the riyal peg as oil
prices have declined and other emerging market currencies have
seen substantial weakness recently," said Khatija Haque, head of
regional research at Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank.
But she added that Saudi Arabia had ample foreign reserves
to maintain the peg for the foreseeable future: "We do not
expect a devaluation or de-pegging of the riyal."
Thursday's move in Saudi forwards affected markets in other
Gulf economies, even those with state finances that are widely
seen as stronger than Riyadh's. One-year dollar/United Arab
Emirates dirham forwards rose, though much more slowly.
CREDIBLE PEG
William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics in London, said Riyadh was extremely unlikely
to decide to depreciate the riyal as it would make no sense in
policy terms.
A weaker currency could help state finances by inflating the
value of oil exports, but these benefits would be more than
cancelled out by the blow to market confidence and higher import
costs, since Saudi Arabia imports many key goods, he said.
There appears to be little chance that Riyadh could get
forced into a devaluation. Its foreign reserves have been
shrinking at an annual rate of about $120 billion and even if
that pace increases as oil falls further, the central bank is
four years or more away from any external payments crunch.
"The currency peg will remain credible for a long time -
many years," Jackson said.
This may not stop investors from continuing to hedge as long
as oil remains weak, however. Oil producer Kazakhstan's decision
to float the tenge on Thursday and this month's devaluation of
the Chinese yuan have added to market jitters.
Saudi authorities, who traditionally operate in secrecy,
have not publicly described their long-term strategy to cope
with an era of cheap oil, or reassured investors that they even
have such a strategy. This has also increased tensions.
In the past two months, the government began issuing bonds
for the first time since 2007 to help cover its budget deficit,
but it has not revealed its projected borrowing requirement,
leaving bankers to worry about the risk of a liquidity crunch.
The stock market has plunged 12 percent in August,
erasing about $50 billion of wealth, partly because of rumours
that the government might sell share holdings to raise money.
State news agency SPA finally denied the rumours on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)