Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI Aug 25 Saudi Arabia is committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar and is expected to achieve economic growth in 2015 of 3 percent, a senior official at the kingdom's central bank said on Tuesday.
"On this occasion we would like to confirm that SAMA is committed to the policy of pegging the Saudi riyal with the American dollar," Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, deputy governor for research and international affairs at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), told Al Arabiya television. (Reporting by Noah Browning and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Dominic Evans)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 A Japan finance ministry official said China's Finance Minister Xiao Jie skipped Friday's meetings with his Japanese and Asian counterparts due to an emergency meeting in his country and that his absence had nothing to do with diplomatic matters.