DUBAI Aug 25 Pressure on the Saudi Arabian
riyal in the currency forwards market eased on Tuesday after a
senior Saudi central bank official said the kingdom was
committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar.
"On this occasion we would like to confirm that SAMA is
committed to the policy of pegging the Saudi riyal with the
American dollar," Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, deputy governor
for research and international affairs at the Saudi Arabian
Monetary Agency, told Al Arabiya television.
He said the central bank was monitoring the forwards market
situation, and that both it and independent organisations, which
he did not name, believed the riyal's peg of 3.75 to the
dollar served the Saudi economy well.
Saudi central bank officials rarely speak in public and
Alkholifey's remarks may have been designed to ease market
jitters about the peg, which had increased in the last few days
as sliding oil prices hurt the export revenues of the world's
top oil exporter.
One-year dollar/riyal forwards, which had risen to
12-year highs as banks hedged against the risk of riyal
devaluation, dropped as low as 200 basis points after Alkholifey
spoke, from the previous day's close of 295.
They were also pulled down by a 7.4 percent rebound in the
Saudi stock market in response to firmer global bourses
and oil prices.
Alkholifey also said Saudi Arabia's economy was expected to
grow 3 percent this year. In a report earlier this month after
annual consultations with Saudi authorities, the International
Monetary Fund predicted 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by
